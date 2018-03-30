Easter Sunday will arrive with gas prices 30 cents higher than last year, the National Retail Federation predicting near-record spending on baskets and bunnies, and restaurateurs reporting bustling crowds on Good Friday.
The National Retail Federation predicts spending during the Easter holiday will reach $18.4 billion, up 6 percent from last year's $17.3 billion and a new all-time high in its 14-year survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Those celebrating plan to spend an average of $152 per person, up 4 percent from last year's previous record of $146, according to the federation.
Easter Sunday falls three weeks later than it did in 2017, "meaning most consumers have almost an entire extra month to shop," federation President and CEO Matthew Shay wrote in a statement on the organization's website. "That should put shoppers in the frame of mind to splurge on spring apparel along with Easter decorations. With the economy improving, consumers are ready to shop and retailers are ready to offer great deals whether buying Easter baskets or garden tools."
A call Friday to Danny Brown, owner of Brown House Cafe in Woodway, found him swamped with diners.
"We're busier than we were during spring break, during Spring at the Silos," Brown said of his Good Friday crowd.
Brown, a veteran of the local dining scene having served in managerial positions at On the Border and Chuy's, both Tex-Mex establishments, and Saltgrass Steak House in Legends Crossing, said traffic on Easter Sunday historically "was not really a big holiday for eating out." But times change.
"People eat out so much more than they once did," he said. "I've received I don't know how many calls from people asking if we're open Sunday. We're not. But that is something we used to rarely experience."
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association and managing partner of the George's restaurant on Hewitt Drive, said diners, including out-of-town guests, were keeping his wait staff hopping Friday.
"We had a late lunch rush, and it started again a few minutes ago," Citrano said at about 6 p.m. "A lot of companies were closed today. People were feeling leisurely. Others were traveling. Then, too, Lent has just ended, so some folks thought it was time to be bad."
Lent is a religious season of self-denial leading to Easter.
At Target, manager Michelle Visy said the store was packed much of Friday, with customers buying grocery items, toys for Easter baskets and a lot of clothes. She said employees are happy about closing Sunday.
"We get to spend time with our families," Visy said.
Gas prices have risen almost 13 cents locally the past two weeks, according to GasBuddy, which attributes the jump to increased demand due to warm-weather driving, as well as the shift from winter to summertime blends that requires refineries to close temporarily, impacting gasoline production.
AAA Texas, the auto club, released a report Thursday showing the price of a gallon of regular unleaded has jumped 9 cents during the previous week, settling at $2.42, a 31-cent increase from the same period last year.
It costs the typical Texas driver with a 14-gallon tank $34 to fill up, according to AAA.