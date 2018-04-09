Kollin Behrghundi fell in love with Mart, population 2,400, but he found a few gaps in the commercial offerings of his new hometown.
So he’s taking it upon himself to bring to fruition the town’s only coffee shop, liquor store, gym, and barbershop. And he plans to live above those new ventures in a century-old building.
Behrghundi and his silent business partner are renovating the space dubbed The Praetorian Commonwealth Building at 420 E. Texas Ave. He said he expects to drop about $150,000 into the renovations.
The Vanguard College Preparatory School graduate three years ago purchased about 60 acres just outside Mart, an incorporated city of 1.3 square miles.
A native of south central Nebraska, Behrghundi said he originally moved to the eastern McLennan County town because he saw potential there.
Behrghundi now hopes to be a part of that progress with the transformation of a long-vacant, two-story structure on the city’s main strip.
The structure, built in 1905, once housed the F&M Bank and later was a Dollar General. But it didn’t immediately catch his eye.
He had looked at several other Mart buildings before he was persuaded to take a tour of this one.
“We saw some old pictures of it in the library at Mart and we thought, ‘You know what? Nobody knows this is what it looks like under it,’ ” he said. “It was really cheap so it wasn’t that much of a risk either.”
Pizza Pro owner Bill Rasco said the revitalization plans look impressive.
“I think he’s going to be a good neighbor,” said Rasco, whose eatery is on the same strip.
Behrghundi said he bought the property with his silent business partner for $60,000, financed by a local bank. The building’s last listed appraisal value was $64,760 in 2017, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District.
In planning for the space, Behrghundi said he just thought about what he’d like in a community: A liquor store for when he turns 21 in June, a place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee over a good book after a haircut, and of course, a place to stay in shape, he said. A portion of the second-story loft space also will serve as Behrghundi’s new residency.
Behrghundi said he hopes to open Fire-Water Liquor Store by Christmas so that sales can offset the ongoing renovation costs.
The other stores won’t likely open for another year or so, he said. Behrghundi hasn’t yet decided who will run the businesses, but he hopes to employ locals.
The building has sentimental value to Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III.
Witt said his grandmother, who died in 1999, ran a little dress shop out of a portion of that building in the late 1980s to early ’90s. Witt recently took a tour of the building with Behrghundi to hear the vision for the location.
“He talked to me about his business plan, and being a businessman myself, it’s refreshing to hear such a solid plan with realistic expectations coming from a young energetic entrepreneur here in Mart,” Witt said.
“There’s a lot of space there and I think what he’s doing will be a big step, and one of the first steps, in revitalizing our downtown area. There’s no doubt this undertaking will generate interest from other investors and businesses. It has the potential to make the building a staple in Mart again, like it was in the past. Kollin’s type of energy is what Mart needs right now, as we work to rebuild our town. I’m happy to have him here.”
Witt said the city is seeing a lot of activity downtown this year.
“Long-empty storefronts are selling and are now occupied,” he said. “Investors are seeing and realizing Mart’s potential. Kollin’s building could provide the biggest boost to Mart’s downtown area in years.”
Behrghundi said he’s aware there are jokes about his age, and he’s heard rumors that he’s a doctor or “trust-fund kid,” neither of which is true.
“I’m really excited about what I’ll be next,” he said with a laugh.
Behrghundi said he and his business partner co-own Assurant Habilitation Services LLC, a company that helps provide state and federal grants to low-income families who have children with disabilities.
He said he’s quickly learned it’s always worth getting a second, third and often times fourth estimate on work as he aims to be as efficient as possible.
Mayor Len Williams said he wishes Behrghundi luck in his venture.
“He is renovating a nostalgic building here in our community,” Williams said. “We’re really happy it’s no longer a vacant building.
“We appreciate him looking at Mart and trying to help us out economically,” Williams said.