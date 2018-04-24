Dick’s Sporting Goods will open Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of its grand opening planned over the weekend at Richland Mall.
The 45,000-square-foot store will be staffed and fully stocked from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days, assistant manager David Hart said.
Dick’s also opened from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday allowing friends and family members of employees to shop, mall manager Kandace Menning said.
Grand opening events, including giveaways, are planned Friday through Sunday, with Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor University standout Robert Griffin III scheduled to sign autographs Saturday. Griffin reportedly will sign autographs between 2:30 and 4 p.m. for people wearing wristbands the store will distribute on a first-come, first-served basis when it opens at 8 a.m.
Dick’s has hired 35 full-time and part-time employees to operate the store and another 25 temporary employees to help with the grand opening, according to a company press release.
Dick’s stores sell outdoor apparel and footwear, equipment for team sports, and merchandise for golf, fishing and fitness.