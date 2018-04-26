Greater Waco is getting its second Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, with the national chain confirming it has broken ground next to Hewitt’s Walmart Supercenter at Sun Valley Boulevard and Interstate 35.
Meanwhile, local real estate agent Randy Reid said Thursday that construction has started on a 7,000-square-foot retail strip on an acre adjacent to Walmart. He has signed prelease agreements for the space with Chicken Express, Ace Dental and Great Clips, Reid said.
Cracker Barrel, a Tennessee-based chain that serves home-style dishes in its restaurants and sells novelty items, housewares, candies and rocking chairs in its retailing areas, hopes to open a 10,000-square-foot Old Country Store in November. It will seat 180 and employ 175 full- and part-time staffers.
The chain, which has expanded to more than 600 locations in 45 states, opened a restaurant in Lacy Lakeview in the mid 1990s. It now has 52 stores statewide, having opened its first in San Antonio in 1993 and its last in Lufkin in November 2014, according to a press release from spokeswoman Breeanna Straessle.
“It’s not uncommon to have Cracker Barrels near each other if the population density is such that we believe a second location would be successful, among several other factors we look at in our real estate model,” Straessle said in an email response to questions.
She said the store in Hewitt will differ from Lacy Lakeview’s. It will feature “a slightly brighter interior with lighter paint, hardwood floors, a more prominent fireplace and mantle, and additional improvements,” she wrote.
Online records show the arrival of Cracker Barrel and other retail and dining establishments at I-35 and Lake Shore Drive in Lacy Lakeview corresponded with the city’s sales tax rebates from the Texas Comptroller’s Office almost doubling, to more than $1 million a year.
Hewitt’s monthly sales tax rebates have been consistently higher since the Walmart opened in January 2017 City Manager Adam Miles said. Hewitt budgeted $2.2 million in rebates this fiscal year and is on track to meet that projection, Miles said.
A 256-unit apartment complex, The Icon at Hewitt, has opened on Ritchie Road, and reportedly is 20 percent filled, he said. Iconathewittapartments.com lists lease rates of $939 to $1,339 a month.
“That has the potential to bring 400 people to the area,” Miles said.
That growth has not escaped the notice of land developers including Reid, with the commercial real estate firm Reid-Peevey Co.
Reid said in recent years he has developed four strip centers in the Fort Worth area, typically with three or four tenants.
“I wanted to do something in my hometown, and I closed two weeks ago on the purchase of a 1-acre tract between the gas island at Walmart and Cracker Barrel,” he said. “Work has started on the shell, and it should be ready for tenant finish-out by September. Only 1,100 square feet remains available.”
Reid-Peevey Co. agents are also marketing 35 acres in Commerce Park, a mixed-use development near Walmart. Raynor Campbell, one of the agents, said the pace of calls from interested prospects has picked up considerably since Walmart’s arrival.
“I’ve heard from sources, including a manager, that the Walmart in Hewitt is generating sales 25 percent above projections,” Reid said. “Combine that with the announcement by Cracker Barrel and Walmart’s reputation for attracting other retail to its sites, and you can understand my interest.”