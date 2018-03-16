McLennan County commissioners may take a vote Tuesday on whether to give $750,000 in development incentives to a new nonprofit aimed at cultivating startups, and at least one commissioner has spoken out against the move.
The Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which is funded half by the county and half by the city of Waco, has recommended the incentives for Startup Waco, but commissioners and the city council get the final say.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell is not sold on the proposal.
The county historically dedicates economic development funds to companies or organizations that directly create jobs, pay at least $12 an hour and make major investments to increase the local tax base, Snell said.
“We’re not bringing in new jobs,” Snell said of the proposal for Startup Waco. “We’re not increasing the value of anything, and they can’t even give us a return on investment for the project. Why would we ever fund something like that?”
At least one member of the commissioners court, County Judge Scott Felton, has already backed the proposal as president of the three-member Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board that recommended the $750,000. City Manager Wiley Stem III is board vice president, and William L. Clifton Jr. is board secretary.
According to the nonprofit’s request, the money would go toward the renovation, improvement of electronic infrastructure, furnishing, and equipping space at 605 Austin Ave. to provide individual and collaborative work spaces and other elements for the Startup Waco center dubbed Hustle. Startup Waco aims to create a 5,000-square-foot co-working space in the Woolworth Suites building.
The county put $2 million into its economic development fund for this year, and the balance is at almost $12 million, first assistant county auditor Frances Bartlett said.
Commissioners have deferred votes on the request at the past few meetings as Snell has requested additional information.
The nonprofit’s proposal states it will provide entrepreneurs with a productive work environment and develop a one-stop location where entrepreneurs can get education, mentoring and access to resources. An eventual goal is to establish a network of local investors and lenders to serve as potential sources of capital, according to the documents.
Baylor University has loaned Greg Leman, a Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative official, for 18 months to run the center, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco chamber. After that. the executive director expense will be part of the ongoing operating costs, she wrote in a letter to Snell.
“In our meetings with over 30 support organizations as well as another 20 to more corporate innovators and entrepreneurs, it became clear that in many cases the lack of coordination and connectedness … means that people are not being served in the most timely, effective ways,” Leman wrote to Snell. “Until there is a coordinating hub, we will continue to depend on informal networking and hope that each type of need a growth business has will be connected to the best providers through word of mouth. Maximizing impact means maximizing the effectiveness of help these drivers of Waco’s economic future need. Waco is trying to overcome a history of benefit for some but not for others, and this means that our budget will need to retain a philanthropic base so that we can invest in the curation, development and promotion of businesses coming from previously underrepresented populations.”
If funded, Startup Waco will provide an annual report to granting agencies and stakeholders to report how the space is used, the number and type of programs and services offered, revenue figures, amount of investment capital raised, number of business, investment and mentors secured, and jobs created by businesses developed or expanded through program efforts.
The Waco Foundation has agreed to offer $20,000 in in-kind support to Startup Waco, Executive Director Ashley Allison wrote in a letter to the group in January.
“By creating such an infrastructure — one that is designed to allow the most talented, hardworking, and creative people to have access to a full set resources along this spectrum — Waco has the opportunity to reduce poverty by allowing more people the opportunity to flourish as business owners and entrepreneurs and fewer people seeking government benefits in the future,” Allison wrote.