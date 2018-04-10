A report by Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it’s not a matter of if you will become a target of computer technical support scammers, but when these scammers will try to victimize you.
Thieves are using sophisticated advertising and carefully crafted sales techniques to scare consumers into buying phony fixes for their home and business computers. And it’s important to know that if you are a business owner who has employees online during company time, you are at risk.
The report — “Pop-Ups and Impostors: A Better Business Bureau Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Computer Tech Support Scams” — says that anyone who owns or uses a computer is a potential target. Complaints about the fraud continue to mount as Microsoft, whose name is routinely used by the scammers, reports it receives more than 12,000 complaints worldwide every month.
Among the report’s key findings:
- Consumers typically are lured into the scheme by four ways — by either a pop-up ad on their computer; an unsolicited phone call from a “technician” claiming to have detected problems with the user’s computer; via ransomware attached to an email; or by Internet searches for technical support on sponsored links.
- The problem is worldwide with U.S. residents accounting for 33.6 percent of victims.
- Studies show that 85.4 percent of the scammers come from India. Less than 10 percent of the scammers operate inside the U.S.
- According to the FBI, U.S. consumers lost more than $21 million to the scheme in the first nine months of 2017.
BBB offers tips for consumers and business owners to avoid being caught in a computer tech support scam:
- Double-check all the details. If you’re directed to an official company website, make sure that it’s the real company’s site by double-checking the spelling of the company’s name in the website address.
- If a caller claims to work for a reputable company, ask them to tell you their name or their employee ID, and in which department they work. Then call that company’s official customer service line and ask to be directed to that employee. Do not use a phone number provided to you by the caller.
- If your computer has been compromised, don’t panic. You may still be able to get your machine fixed. Scammers are relying on you to make hasty decisions, you’ll be better able to avoid their traps if you slow down and don’t rush.
- Make sure you’re using a quality, up-to-date antivirus software. Make sure you are running the latest version .
- Change your passwords. First change the password to any account or machine the scammer has or could access. Then change the passwords on any account
- that you were logged in to on your machine,
- as well as any accounts for which you use the same or similar login credentials.
- Call your credit card company. If you made a payment by using your credit card, the company will help you appeal any unauthorized charges and to get a new card.