A legal dispute has emerged over reported plans to open a second location of Common Grounds, a popular Baylor University-area coffee shop.
Common Grounds founder Jill Mashburn is accusing the shop’s operator, Blake Batson, of moving forward with a plan to open another Common Grounds location on Woodway Drive without a license agreement, according to a lawsuit filed in 170th State District Court in Waco.
The suit requests a temporary injunction to stop Batson from opening the second location and using the company logo, trade secrets, and recipes without authorization.
The suit, filed by attorney David Henry, references a story in the Baylor Lariat student newspaper that “publicly announced plans to open a Common Grounds business” at a second location, an act “in contravention of both the license agreement and trademark protection offered under Texas common law.”
The lawsuit names Mashburn as the founder of Common Grounds and the holder of rights to its name and markings. It lists Mashburn’s Jill Barrett Holdings LLC and Common Grounds LLC as plaintiffs and lists Batson, Batson Common Grounds LLC and Woodway Common Grounds as defendants.
Mashburn got an email from the defendants the day before the Lariat article was published early this month stating “their intent to move forward with the second location in the coming week despite having no agreement with the plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.
Batson did not return several calls seeking comment for this story. Corey McEntyre, who said he has partnered with Batson to open and operate Milo Biscuit Co. restaurant at 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, said he knows nothing about the lawsuit. He said the coffee Milo will serve in its first brick-and-mortar location “is our own.”
The suit claims the public could become confused over the use of Common Grounds-related markings at the second location, identified as 7608 Woodway Drive, and this would “irreparably damage plaintiff’s business and reputation.”
Henry, Mashburn’s attorney, said Thursday his client has not yet received the injunctive relief she is seeking in her lawsuit. He declined further comment.
The suit states Mashburn acquired the Common Grounds trademark rights “by following a dream and through labor, creativity, and investment. Plaintiff strictly controls the use of this property and reputation.”
“The Waco public and Baylor community have grown to rely on the integrity that the Common Grounds marks signal, and the public is harmed by defendants hijacking these marks,” the suit states.
The suit states Batson started at Common Grounds as a barista. He advanced to the position of staff manager and later told Mashburn he was interested in buying the business and all rights to its logo and markings. Negotiations proceeded on and off until August 2012, when Batson and his business, Batson Common Grounds LLC, received a license to operate the campus-area location and use its logo, according to the suit.
The license applied only to the campus-area location on South Eighth Street, the suit states. Batson later pursued an “expanded license” for a second location, but negotiations never resulted in an agreement for the expansion, according to the suit.
The suit states that Mashburn on Feb. 24, 2018, sent a new proposal to Batson offering a license to operate Common Grounds’ businesses and to use its logo throughout McLennan County. But, Batson rejected attempts by Mashburn to accommodate “so much of defendants’ wishes as possible,” according to the suit.
The suit is seeking actual damages “proven at trial,” injunctive relief, exemplary damages, pre-and-post judgment interest at the maximum amount allowed by law, and attorneys’ fees and costs.
The Common Grounds website continues to identify Batson as the owner of the Baylor-area location on South Eighth Street. An online search and a photograph included in the lawsuit indicate that a building at 7608 Woodway Drive serves as home to three businesses identified as Westside Pizza Co., Common Grounds Woodway and Native Sons Coffee Roasters.