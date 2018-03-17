The founder of the popular Common Grounds coffee shop near Baylor University has withdrawn a lawsuit against the shop’s operator, who she claimed was trying to open a second location without her permission.
Attorney David Henry, who is representing founder Jill Mashburn, said the suit was withdrawn last Tuesday, and that the parties “are working to find a solution.” The suit, originally filed March 5 in 170th State District Court in Waco, named Blake Batson, Batson Common Grounds and Woodway Common Grounds as defendants, according to court records.
The suit requested a temporary injunction to stop Batson from opening a second location on Woodway Drive and using the company logo, trade secrets, and recipes without Mashburn’s authorization.
“The Waco public and Baylor community have grown to rely on the integrity that the Common Grounds marks signal, and the public is harmed by defendants hijacking these marks,” the suit stated.
Batson, who has operated Common Grounds since 2012, declined comment Saturday except to say the suit had been dismissed. Batson’s attorney, Matt Czimskey, echoed Henry’s remarks, saying that “both parties are trying to reach an agreement, get this behind them.”
The suit states Batson started at Common Grounds as a barista. He advanced to the position of staff manager and later told Mashburn he was interested in buying the business and all rights to its logo and markings. Negotiations proceeded on and off until August 2012, when Batson and his business, Batson Common Grounds LLC, received a license to operate the campus-area location and use its logo, according to the suit.
The license applied only to the campus-area location on South Eighth Street, the suit states. Batson later pursued an “expanded license” for a second location, but negotiations had not resulted in an agreement, according to the lawsuit.
The suit identified the second location targeted by Batson as 7608 Woodway Drive. An online search and a photograph included in the lawsuit indicate that a building at that address houses three businesses identified as Westside Pizza Co., Common Grounds Woodway and Native Sons Coffee Roasters.
The Tribune-Herald published a story about the lawsuit Friday night and in Saturday’s print edition that did not indicate the suit had been dropped Tuesday. Batson did not return calls seeking comment before the story was published, and in phone conversations Thursday and Friday, Henry did not indicate he had filed paperwork to dismiss the suit. The Tribune-Herald had not obtained the paperwork dismissing the suit.
Batson also is involved in the ownership of Heritage Creamery, which sells hand-crafted ice cream products next door to Common Grounds. He and Corey McEntyre have also partnered to open and operate the first Milo Biscuit Co. brick-and-mortar location at 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, where a former auto-repair garage with a bright green exterior is being renovated.