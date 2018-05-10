Bicycle World Waco has made its big move to University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue, just a stone’s throw from its former home across Mary Avenue.
It anchors U Parks Village, a new development by Shane Turner and Bicycle World owner Todd Behringer that involved redeveloping three woebegone buildings into a 37,000-square-foot retail and dining center near Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Indian Spring Park and Spice Village.
The Bicycle World showroom smells of rubber tires. Two-wheelers are mounted everywhere, one priced at $20,000, its black and yellow paint a salute to the Lamborghini automobile it is named after. It hit town for an appearance during the shop’s grand opening Saturday.
“Is it really for sale? Oh, yeah,” said Chad Baker, who oversees the 6,300-square-foot assemblage of bikes, energy drinks, Oakley shades, spare parts and advice, where visitors walk on treated concrete floors below exposed wooden rafters, giving the place an industrial feel.
Bicycle World, which has spread to six Texas locations under Behringer’s ownership, opened four years ago in space leased from businessman Trent Weaver. It outgrew those accommodations, prompting the team to buy nearby buildings owned by developers Rick Sheldon and Joe Beard.
“Two were empty. Hack Branch, a local beer distributor, had offices in one for a time, as did an abatement company,” said Jim Peevey, a Waco real estate agent who helped broker the sale. “Shane and Todd bought the whole block. It never was listed on the market. The owners just entertained an offer.”
Peevey said he was glad the Turner brothers, Shane and Cody, joined Behringer in buying the site “because I knew they would do something nice with the property, and the finished product looks great.”
Bicycle World is “independently owned and actively managed” by Behringer, though the Turners and Behringer are partners in Turner Behringer Development Co., spokeswoman Christina Swanson said.
“Bicycle World and U Parks Village was a perfect fit,” Swanson said. “By relocating one block, we gained optimal store design capabilities and freedom to host events and activities created for customers and tourists. The Bicycle World block party is a prime example.”
The party will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Mary Avenue and University Parks Drive, where promotions and prize giveaways are planned.
Turner said he has secured leases with Billy Bob’s Burgers, Honky Tonk Kid Barbecue and Rush Cycle, a stationery bicycle spinning center. He has other businesses but cannon name them publicly yet, Turner said.
“I think U Parks Village is very attractive, location-wise, probably the best we’ve developed so far downtown,” he said.
Turner and Behringer have produced the Franklin Square mixed-use project in the 700 and 800 blocks of Franklin Avenue. It features loft apartments, retail elements that include the Waco Running Company gear shop, and Union Hall, a gathering spot for food-related users Turner continues to recruit.
He declined to say how much he and Behringer have invested in the U Parks Village venture, and Behringer did not return calls seeking comment.
Behringer made his fortune in the pawn business, having sold his Top Dollar Pawn to Cash America Pawn in 2013 for $102.5 million, the Tribune-Herald has reported.
The team secured $925,690 in Tax Increment Financing money for the project, an allocation approved by the TIF board and Waco City Council.
“We have exclusive on-site parking, north of 130 spaces for our tenants alone, which is rare downtown,” Turner said. “We are finishing all three buildings now and should turn space over to tenants within six weeks.”
Turner also is renovating the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where he will install additional screens, a sit-down restaurant and space for rooftop dining.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, an advocate for inner-city improvements, said U Parks Village impresses her.
“I really love what they’ve done with older buildings. I wondered during construction if they would save the ‘ghost’ murals. I drove by there today and I can see them. They’ve added awnings that enhance their appearance,” Henderson said. “I also love that they have oriented some really great spaces toward Mary Avenue, which I believe will become a more active thoroughfare.”
In addition to dedicated parking for tenants and customers, the team also granted easements allowing for head-in public parking, she said.
“They moved sidewalks inward on Second Street,” she said. “That lends to more parking availability in the downtown area.”
Weaver, who owns the space Turner and Behringer are leaving, said his remaining tenants, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and the Sub Zero Ice Cream, are “doing very well, packing them in.” He said inquiries are rolling in regarding the combined 17,000 square feet available upstairs and downstairs.
Baker, the Bicycle World manager, said he displays 60 bikes at any given time, ranging in price from $200 to $20,000.
“We’re seeing a little different traffic since the move,” he said. “Used to, we would notice people going back and forth between Fuzzy’s and the bike shop. Now we’re noticing more people who appear to have walked over from Magnolia Market. We will see 20 people stopping by on a slower day, 50 to 75 on others, all depending on the weather and time of year.”