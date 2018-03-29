The team that has turned The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill downtown into a roaring success with its barbecue, live music and 40-foot-wide TV screen has signed a lease on the vacant Fifth Street Ice House space on Austin Avenue, where they will open an old-style beer joint filled with Texas-themed memorabilia.
Chris Cox, a partner in the foursome that unveiled The Backyard venue in 2015, one month before Magnolia Market at the Silos arrived, said visitors from beyond Texas often ask the whereabouts of a “hole-in-the-wall place, a dive where Willie Nelson might hang out. We will recreate that vibe.”
Backyard Saloon will open mid-summer, after crews clean the cozy place that still reeks of cigarette smoke. They also will apply fresh paint, a new ceiling “and a lot of Texas decor,” Cox said.
They will be careful not to overdo the redo, he said.
After all, “we’re trying to create a beer joint downtown that you’d usually find on the outskirts of town, a dive bar. We will try to keep it old and classic, even down to the sawdust on the floor, probably. We will bring in a new sound system and new group of TVs, but instead of borrowing a bunch of money, we hope to be even when we open the door,” he said.
The Backyard Saloon is the latest venture for partners Brian Brown, Cox, Russell Clay and Chris Braziel, who were behind the Waco nightclub Cinema, located in west central Waco at 921 Lake Air Drive. Cox and Clay also own and operate Red C Television, a video production company.
Cinema did not produce the regular traffic the team anticipated.
“We hated to let it go, but it just made sense,” Cox said.
They jumped at the chance to acquire the former Waco City Limits Club property at 511 S. Eighth St., where they could use an existing kitchen, smokehouse and patio area to complement their plans for outdoor seating, a stage for live performances, outdoor games like washers and horseshoes, and an outdoor serving area for specialty drinks and snacks.
“I can’t complain one bit,” Cox said. “We keep bringing in Texas country acts, and people keep showing up. We’ve sold out three concerts we’ve scheduled this spring. It is something Central Texas needed, that it latched on to. A Wade Bowen, a Randy Rogers or someone of their caliber will attract a sellout of 1,100, a local band, 300 to 400. That’s really more than our restaurant can handle. It was not set up for that many.”
On Monday, The Backyard will shift gears and become “the home of the sliders,” offering 35 styles of mini-burgers using menu favorites such as steak balls, fish and so-called chicken cluckers as ingredients, he said.
“We’ll still have our favorites, such as the Barbecue Split, brisket and sausage, but our focus will become sliders,” said Cox.
He said the presence of Magnolia Market at the Silos just a block away “has become a double-edge sword.”
“They are our lunch crowd. If they have a decent turnout, we have a decent lunch. If they don’t, we don’t,” he said. “Locals are not going to fight the crowds to come down here.”
Cox said A.D. George, owner of the building that housed Fifth Street Ice House, was hesitant to allow another bar to occupy his property.
“But his son-in-law was very familiar with The Backyard, and he went to Mr. George and told him we seem to know what we’re doing,” Cox said. “Next thing we knew, they were drawing up a lease. The space is really small, and if we planned anything but a bar, it would take a lot of work. We’re not in a big hurry, so the dead-middle of summer looks like a good time to open.”
He said it may take a few weeks to create a clientele and cater to its tastes.
“We’re going to preach Texas, offer Texas beers and whiskeys, along with other favorites,” he said. “We’ll have food and drink specials that will change from month to month. We’ll get open and find out what people want.”
Cox said the new bar’s happy hour likely will feature free or deeply discounted barbecue and pulled-pork dishes prepared at The Backyard.
“This sounds like a solid concept that will not only resonate with locals but will represent Texas for people who are visiting and looking for that experience,” said Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, which promotes downtown development. “I think it will become more of a ‘hangout’ place where alcoholic beverages are served. There is a niche for it, for something other than those places that attract the college-age crowd.”
She compared its potential to that of Barnett’s Pub, Fourth and Franklin Avenue, “which has done a great job of establishing its name and reputation, and may appeal to similar demographics. People may visit Barnett’s Pub or they may give this new place a try when they are downtown.”
Barnett’s Pub erected tents on a nearby parking lot and hosted an all-day party on St. Patrick’s Day, joining the Texas Food Truck Showdown, Spring at the Silos and Baylor University-hosted basketball tournaments in attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Waco’s inner city.
Cox said Backyard Saloon likely will draw customers from office buildings near Austin Avenue, as well as the nearby McLennan County Courthouse.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton chuckled at the suggestion county employees will make a beeline for the bar after hours.
“First of all, I want to thank them for thinking about us,” he said. “It is wonderful to have different places to go, all types of food and drink. I’m glad they’re doing what they’re doing with that building.”
Felton said he may patronize Backyard Saloon “from time to time,” adding with a laugh his visits definitely would happen after work.