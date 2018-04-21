The local economy saw a net increase of about 1,300 jobs the past year, and the jobless rate has remained under 4 percent during that time, a new Texas Workforce Commission report shows.
Statewide, Texas has added 294,100 positions year-over-year as of March, marking 21 consecutive months of employment growth, according to the TWC.
“Private-sector employment remained strong over the month, with 30,600 jobs added in March,” said commissioner Ruth R. Hughs in a press release. “Texas is a state that continues to welcome new employers and support home-grown businesses, offering them tools to succeed and grow.”
The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 4.0 percent in March, remaining below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.
In the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, the March unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. That’s up from 3.7 percent in February but down from 3.9 percent a year earlier. An unemployment rate of 4 percent or below is generally considered full employment.
A separate report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an estimated 121,100 residents of Falls and McLennan counties held jobs in March, a 500-job increase from March of last year. The increase would have been higher without an estimated 1,000-job decline in the category of professional and business services, according to the BLS report.
The Waco MSA enjoyed employment increases of 500 apiece in the categories of manufacturing and health services; a jump of 300 in education and health services; a jump of 200 in trade/transportation/utilities; and an increase of 100 each in leisure/hospitality and other services, the report stated.
Job declines of 100 apiece were recorded in information and government, while the construction industry reported no year-over-year change.
Statewide, Texas enjoyed job growth in 10 of 11 categories between February and March, with the biggest increase of an estimated 7,500 positions occurring in the category of trade/transportation/utilities.
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs, with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.4 percent, followed by the Amarillo and Bryan-College Station MSAs with rates of 3.0 percent, according to the workforce commission.
Sixteen of 27 MSAs, including two medical districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, had jobless rates below 4 percent, according to the TWC.
Responding to employment news on Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ Keith R. Phillips said in a statement that Texas enjoyed an annualized job growth rate of 3.5 percent during the first quarter.
“Energy jobs have grown at a sharp 21.7 percent so far this year, accelerating from last year’s 12.5 percent growth,” Phillips added. “Construction and professional and business services also picked up in the first quarter.”
He said employment growth in Texas’ largest city, Houston, outpaced the state as a whole, with the rate hitting 3.9 percent.