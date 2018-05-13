The Waco Police Department Memorial Run will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Brazos Park East. There will be 5K and 10K races.
Entry fee is $35 per person through Thursday, $40 per person on the day of the event. Entry includes a T-shirt. Early packet pick-up is Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave.
For more information, call Candice Ortiz at 750-1764 or Terry Williams at 715-0661.
The Police Memorial Run is held each year to commemorate officers killed in the line of duty and to recognize officers’ daily commitment to the community.
Waco Rotary Club
Josh Cabellero, community organizer for Waco Community Development, will speak on mentoring opportunities for the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will have its spring commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center in Chisholm Hall. Jacob Fraire, president and chief executive officer of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for associate of arts, associate of science, associate of applied sciences and associate of arts in teaching degrees, and certificates of completion.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Strokes seminar
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
After lunch, Dr. Michael Jahrmarkt, geriatric director of the Family Health Center, will give a talk titled “Strokes – Prevention and Treatment.” Seating is limited, so notify the church office of plans to attend by calling 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Audubon Society
The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway. The meeting will start with a meet-and-greet, followed by a program at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be from the Wildlife Rehab Center in Lorena. It is a federally licensed nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned animals in the central Texas area. All who are interested are welcome to attend the meeting.