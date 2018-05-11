As part of the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will be joining forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers for a food drive Saturday.
In the Waco-McLennan County area, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help residents served by Caritas of Waco, the Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
Households are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in bags and leave them next to their mailbox before their regular mail delivery time Saturday. Letter carriers will collect donations as they deliver the mail.
For more information, call Jerrod Perry of the United States Postal Service at 709-1094.
Dr Pepper Bonanza
The second annual Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature carnival-style games in the courtyard and the museum. Birthday cupcakes and soft drinks will be served.
The museum will have a throwback admission price of $2 all day.
Richfield 1973
The Richfield High School class of 1973 is planning its 45th reunion for August 3-4.
Email mmcloss123@hotmail.com to confirm contact information for yourself or for classmates.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels will have its annual Sunday Brunch fundraiser at noon May 20.
The event will feature a silent auction and a buffet at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Museum. Tickets are $65 each, and seating is limited.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Parade of Ponds
The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its Annual Parade of Ponds June 2-3 in an effort to support the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Many of the society’s members will open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. Tickets are $5, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information about this year’s pond tours or the society, go to www.hotwgps.com.