The Central Texas Choral Society will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Powell Chapel at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.
The concert will feature Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Tickets are $10. For more information, call 717-4736.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal advice clinic Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are preferred but not required. The consultation lasts 20-30 minutes.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Digital records
Bob and Cathy Stanton will present a program titled “Accessing Digital Records with FamilySearch.org” at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
New digital microfilm technology will also be discussed. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Stephen Clayton, director of community engagement at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Community band
Waco Community Band will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free.
Caladium bulb sale
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs is selling caladium bulbs for $1 each through Mother’s Day. The Royal Flush and Pink Beauty varieties will take full sun.
For more information, email 2900wfwc@gmail.com or call 713-1139.
Band, choir festival
McLennan Community College will the Highlands Band and Choir Festival on Thursday and Friday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
Contact the visual and performing arts department at 299-8283 for performance times. All performances are free.
Stilwell pancakes
The 31st annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will be Wednesday at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $6, and the event will include a silent auction.
For more information or to donate to the silent auction, call Joel Wright at 772-4644.
Memorial Day
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. Our offices will be closed. Normal publication and office hours resume May 29.