The Salvation Army is hosting a grand opening of a public outdoor art exhibit featuring expressions of art created by those who visit the organization seeking food or shelter, including homeless men, women and children (and a few pets).
The event takes place Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the courtyard at The Salvation Army Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
Stroke prevention
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
After lunch, Dr. Michael Jahrmarkt, geriatric director of Family Health Center, will speak on “Strokes – Prevention and Treatment.” Due to limited seating, please notify the church office at 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Kiwanis Seniors
Kermit Brock, a retired chaplain who was present for the Nuremberg Trials, will present the program, “Berlin: The History of the Wall,” at Kiwanis Seniors of Waco Wednesday.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 399-0072 for more information.
NARFE meets
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets Thursday at 1 p.m. at the West Waco Public Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The featured speaker is Susan Copland, Director of the Heart of Texas RSVP Program. She will discuss various volunteer programs she oversees and volunteer opportunities in the Waco area. All current and retired federal employees and guest are welcome.
J.H. Hines book
The Art Club at J. H. Hines Elementary has illustrated a new children’s book, “Bad Friends & Monsters.”
An art show and book release reception is Thursday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at East Waco Library, 901 Elm.
A very limited number of copies of the book will be available for sale for $10, with proceeds supporting the J. H. Hines Art Club.
Medicare meeting
The third in a series of “Medicare and More” meetings is Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone new to Medicare or needing answers to questions about Medicare should plan to attend.
The new Medicare card, set to be mailed to Texas residents in September, uses a random, unique number instead of a Social Security number.