Women across Central Texas will gather for Women’s Ride Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, starting from Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park, to ride together on their local streets and trails and celebrate women in cycling.
The day will include ride distances of 10, 20 and 30 miles.
Snacks and social time will follow the rides, which are free. For more information, call 405-2518.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels will have its annual Sunday Brunch fundraiser at noon Sunday.
It will include buffet brunch at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Museum and a silent auction. Tickets are $65 each, and seating is limited.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Director of Development Janet Nors at 752-0316 or at janet@mowwaco.org.
Richfield reunion
The Richfield High School class of 1973 is planning its 45th reunion for August 3-4.
Contact mmcloss123@hotmail.com to confirm contact information for yourself or classmates.
Mart Masonic Lodge
Mart Masonic Lodge No. 636 and Mart Eastern Star Chapter No. 109 will host a joint open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 101 N. Commerce St.
The lodge has recently acquired new chairs for the lodge room, and the Eastern Star Chapter has acquired all 81 pictures of their Past Matrons from 1890 to 2017.
The lodge is wheelchair accessible. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Christian Youth Theater
Christian Youth Theater will present “James and the Giant Peach” Thursday through May 27 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performance times will be 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturaday, and 2 p.m. May 27.
Tickets range from $8-12.
The cast is comprised of 41 local youth, ages 8-18. Tickets are available at cytwaco.org. For more information, call 340-0084.
42 tournament
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have its 4th annual domino/42 tournament fundraiser at 10 a.m. June 9 at Robinson Junior High School.
Lunch will be provided. No registrations for 42 will be accepted after 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
For more information, call 315-1871.