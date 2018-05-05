The Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Celebrate Singing” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
The free program will feature the choir’s favorite music, including choral standards, country, gospel, Broadway and patriotic music.
The choir is under the direction of Phillip Sitton and is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sandra Nolan on piano, Greg Wallace on trumpet, and Walter Raynaud on percussion.
Cemetery meeting
The Gholson Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gholson Baptist Church, 228 Wildcat Circle.
Donations for cemetery upkeep should be mailed to Russell Smith, 1767 Hamilton Drive, Waco, Texas, 76705.
Choral society concert
The Central Texas Choral Society will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Powell Chapel at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.
The concert will feature Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Tickets are $10. For more information, call 717-4736.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal advice clinic Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are preferred but not required. The consultation lasts 20-30 minutes.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Digital records
Bob and Cathy Stanton will present a program titled “Accessing Digital Records with FamilySearch.org” at noon May 7 at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
New digital microfilm technology will also be discussed. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Tornado Walk
Waco Walks and Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames will offer the second annual Tornado Walk at 5:30 p.m. May 11, on the 65th anniversary of the 1953 Waco tornado. The tour will start at the Tornado Memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue and retrace the path of the tornado through downtown. It will last about two hours.
Dessert taste-testing
Unity Spiritual Center of Waco will have a free “Just Desserts” taste-testing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt. Full desserts of all the tasting samples will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 666-9102.