The cities of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will have a household waste diversion event from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. Residents from the four cities only may bring household batteries, fluorescent bulbs, oil, paint and antifreeze. Unwanted household electronics and up to 10 tires, off the rims, may also be brought for recycling.
For more information, call City of Waco Solid Waste Services at 299-261.
Groesbeck Fiddle Fest
The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce will have its 50th annual Fiddle Fest and Southwest Fiddle Championships on Saturday at the Groesbeck Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota St.
The event is free and features bluegrass music and a fiddler’s contest.
For more information, call 729-3894.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have, at a nominal cost. The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly, DVM.
The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks.
For more information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 760-4316.
Police memorial run
The Waco Police Department Memorial Run will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.
Entry fee for the 5K or 10K races is $35 per person through Thursday or $40 per person on the day of the event. Registration includes a T-shirt. Early packet pickup will be Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave.
For more information, call Candice Ortiz at 750-1764 or Terry Williams at 715-0661.
Crime Stoppers 5K
Centex Crime Stoppers and the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System are sponsoring a 5K and 10K run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday in Raby Park, at the corner of Eighth and Bridge streets in Gatesville.
The chip-timed race will feature multiple age groups, with all proceeds benefiting Centex Crime Stoppers.
For more information, call 499-9102.