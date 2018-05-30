The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Parade of Ponds on Saturday and Sunday in an effort to support the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Many of the society’s members will open up their back yard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. Tickets are $5, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information about this year’s pond tours or the society, visit www.hotwgps.com.
Blood drive
Walmart will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 600 N. Hewitt Drive on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Caroline Conklin at 666-9021.
Alzheimer’s workshop
The Alzheimer’s Association will conduct a workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ridgecrest Retirement Center, 1900 W. Highway 6.
Christine Schroeder-Morren, an education and family care specialist, will discuss memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Snacks will be provided.
RSVP to 753-7722.
Music ensemble
The Waco Euterpean Music Club will present ensemble performances at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Young musicians will perform piano duets, string trios, a cello choir and more.
Admission is free. For more information, call 652-8754.