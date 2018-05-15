The Art Club at J.H. Hines Elementary School has illustrated a new children’s book, “Bad Friends & Monsters.”
An art show and book release reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
A limited number of copies of the book will be available for sale for $10, with proceeds supporting the J.H. Hines Art Club.
Police memorial
The McLennan County Peace Officer Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Indian Spring Park.
The annual event is dedicated to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Art exhibit
An art exhibit, featuring expressions of art created by local homeless children and adults, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army, 300 Webster Ave.
Medicare meeting
The third in a series of Medicare and More meetings will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road. The meeting is tailored for anyone new to Medicare or needing answers to questions about Medicare.
New Medicare cards, expected to be shipped to Texas resident in September, do not include Social Security numbers .
Memorial run
The Waco Police Department Memorial Run will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.
Entry fee for the 5K or 10K races is $35 per person through Thursday or $40 per person on the day of the event. Registration includes a T-shirt. Early packet pickup will be Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave.
For more information, call Candice Ortiz at 750-1764 or Terry Williams at 715-0661.
Girl Scout dog fair
Girl Scouts of Central Texas will have a dog fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Street in Woodway.
The fair offers instruction on how to care for a dog and will include a veterinarian, trainer, groomer and animal control officer to give tips and advice.
For more information, call 754-7361.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax them to 757-0302; or email them to goingson@wacotrib.com.