The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce will have its 50th annual Fiddle Fest and Southwest Fiddle Championships on Saturday at the Groesbeck Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota St.
The event is free and features bluegrass music and a fiddler’s contest.
For more information, call 729-3894.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost. The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly, DVM.
The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks.
For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 760-4316.
Richfield Class of ’63
The Richfield High School Class of 1963 will have its 55th Reunion September 7-8.
For more information or to confirm contact information for yourself or a classmate, email Betty Parker Williams at vivbetty@live.com or Betty Barkley Haun at bhaun@grandecom.net.
Meet Your Driver
The City of Waco will have a Meet Your Driver event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
The event is designed to allow solid waste disposal customers to get to know the driver in their area and ask questions.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Titanic exhibit
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition will open at 10 a.m. June 2 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor, room re-creations, personal stories and a chronological account of the Titanic, from construction through to the artifact recovery efforts.
Admission fees are $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-13, $16 for seniors and $6 for members.
For more information, call 710-1110.