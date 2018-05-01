The Cameron Park Zoo will close at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for its KidZoobilee event that evening. The last tickets for regular zoo admission will be sold at 2:30 p.m.
KidZoobilee, an event for children 2 to 14 years old, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate and cost $25 for children, $10 for adults.
The zoo will reopen for regular hours at 11 a.m. Sunday, closing at 5 p.m.
Axtell citywide sale
More than 40 locations across Axtell will participate in the annual Axtell City Wide Garage Sale on Saturday. A flyer with all locations listed will be at each garage sale, the Axtell Post Office and the Axtell Store.
For more information, call Cindy Caldwell at 717-0611.
Car, bike show
Waco Missions Inc. will host a car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.
Registration for the show will be from 8 to 11 a.m., and the entry fee is $20.
Food will be sold at the event, and Los Roachez will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $6.
For more information, call 717-5314.
Brazos Button Club
The Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The speaker will be Judy Stewart and the program will feature ceramic buttons.
The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Email buttonlover55@yahoo.com or call 855-1359 for more information.
Downtown history tour
Act Locally Waco will have a downtown Waco history tour fundraiser at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. The 1.5-mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours.
The suggested donation for the tour is $20. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Singing Leonard Bernstein
Central Texas Choral Society will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Powell Chapel at Baylor University’s Truett Seminaru, 1100 S. Third St.
The concert will feature Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Tickets are $10 each. For more information, call 717-4736.