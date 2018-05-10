The second annual Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature carnival-style games in the courtyard and the museum. Birthday cupcakes and soft drinks will be served.
The museum will have a throwback admission price of $2 all day.
Tornado walk
Waco Walks and Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames will offer the second annual Tornado Walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, on the 65th anniversary of the 1953 Waco tornado. The tour will start at the Tornado Memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue and retrace the path of the tornado through downtown. It will last about two hours.
Blood drive
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Bosqueville Independent School District, 7636 Rock Creek Road.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767.
Oglesby farm show
Oglesby will have its inaugural Antique Farm Equipment Show from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature farm equipment displays, grain threshing equipment demonstrations and antique tractor rides starting at 10 a.m. and a garage sale at the community center, 118 Main St.
Oglesby will also have its citywide cleanup, with dumpsters available at the sewer treatment plant for use by Oglesby residents only.
For more information on the antique show, call 486-2366. For information on the citywide cleanup, call 723-7481.
Calligraphy guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will focus on lettering with folded pens, led by Jeanne Dittmann, during its meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 New Road.
Updated instructions for making folded pens will also be provided.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 848-4165.
Richfield reunion
The Richfield High School class of 1973 is planning its 45th reunion for August 3-4.
Email mmcloss123@hotmail.com to confirm contact information for yourself or for classmates.