Registration is open for the city of Waco summer day camp programs. Camps will be held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, Dewey Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
Activities include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, swimming trips to Hawaiian Falls water park, weekly field trips and more.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684, 750-8677 or 750-8650.
AMVETS ceremony
AMVETS Post No. 19 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:
- The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed. Monday’s trash will be picked up late, on Wednesday.
- All Waco-McLennan County Library system branches will be closed Monday.
- Waco Transit will also be closed in observance for Memorial Day. Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday, as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
- The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday. The zoo also will offer free admission to active duty military members and veterans, and military admission rates to their families.
Caritas volunteers
Caritas of Waco needs more volunteers to help in its food pantry.
Anyone interested in serving may contact Andrew Bryngelson at 753-4593, ext. 203, or ABryngelson @caritas-waco.org.
Mother’s night out
Mothers of Autistic Children will host a mom’s night out June 23 at Texas Roadhouse, 2815 La Salle Ave.
The first six caregivers to autistic children to RSVP to Linda Davis at 262-1567 will enjoy a free meal.
Rotary Club golf
The Waco Sunrise Rotary Club will have its 16th annual golf tournament July 13 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
The tournament will start with a catered meal at noon, followed by a tee time of 1 p.m.
For more information, call 715-1868 or email magferguson1@gmail.com.