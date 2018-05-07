As part of the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will be joining forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers on Saturday, May 12th, for the largest one-day food drive in the nation.
In the Waco-McLennan County area, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help people served by Caritas of Waco, the Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
Households are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in bags and leave them next to their mailbox prior to their regular mail delivery time on Saturday. Letter carriers will then collect these donations as they deliver the mail.
For more information, call Jerrod Perry, United States Postal Service, at 709-1094.
Community band
Waco Community Band performs in concert Tuesday at Ball Performing Arts Center on the campus of McLennan Community College.
The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Caladium bulbs
WFWC announces Caladium Bulbs at a price of $1 each. Royal Flush and Pink Beauty will take full sun.
Inquiries may be made through 2900wfwc@gmail.com or at the Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs, 713-1139. Sale goes through Mother’s Day.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans’ monthly meeting is Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
Meal will be at 6 p.m. Markham B. Dossett will speak on “The Cavalry Battle At Gettysburg.”
For more information, call 772-1676.
Scandinavian Friends
Scandinavian Friends will meet Tuesday at Uncle Dan’s Rib House, 1001 Lake Air Drive, with a buffet dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
Marie and Ron Provencher will speak on Sweden, America and family. The Forsgard-Olson Scholarship winner, a local high school senior, will be announced.
This will be the final meeting of the Scandinavian Friends Club, which formed in 1999. Contact Lyn Lawson at 751-7113 for more information.
Stilwell pancakes
The 31st annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast is June 9 at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $6, and the event will include a silent auction.
For more information or to donate to the silent auction, call Joel Wright at 772-4644. The date was incorrectly listed in Monday’s “Briefly” column as being this Wednesday.