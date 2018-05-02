The Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Celebrate Singing” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
The free program will feature the choir’s favorite music including choral standards, country, gospel, Broadway and patriotic music.
The choir is under the direction of Phillip Sitton and is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sandra Nolan on piano, Greg Wallace on trumpet, and Walter Raynaud on percussion.
Cemetery meeting
The Gholson Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gholson Baptist Church, 228 Wildcat Circle.
Donations for cemetery upkeep should be mailed to Russell Smith, 1767 Hamilton Drive, Waco, Texas, 76705.
Choral Society concert
The Central Texas Choral Society will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Powell Chapel at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.
The concert will feature Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Tickets are $10. For more information, call 717-4736.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal advice clinic Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are preferred but not required. The consultation lasts 20-30 minutes.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Digital records
Bob and Cathy Stanton will present a program titled “Accessing Digital Records with FamilySearch.org” at noon May 7 at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
New digital microfilm technology will also be discussed. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Brazos Button Club
The Brazos Button Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ fellowship hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
Judy Stewart will speak, and the program will feature ceramic buttons.
For more information, email buttonlover55@yahoo.com or call 855-1359.
Caritas sale
The Caritas Bellmead Hidden Treasures thrift store, 3016 Bellmead Drive, will have a “Spring Into Summer with Savings” sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Prices in the store will be marked down 40 to 50 percent, and a “bonus warehouse sale” will be included.
Free food and drinks will be available. Proceeds benefit Caritas of Waco.
For more information, call 799-0777.