T. Michael Parrish, co-author of “Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor, and the Birth of the Civil Rights Movement,” will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-0072.
Alzheimer’s workshop
The Alzheimer’s Association will conduct a workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ridgecrest Retirement Center, 1900 W. Highway 6.
Christine Schroeder-Morren, an education and family care specialist, will discuss memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Snacks will be provided.
RSVP to 753-7722.
Blood drive
Walmart will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 600 N. Hewitt Drive on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Caroline Conklin at 666-9021.
Young musicians
The Waco Euterpean Music Club will present ensemble performances at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Young musicians will perform piano duets, string trios, a cello choir and more.
Admission is free. Call 652-8754 for more information.
Garage sale
Westphalia Knights of Columbus will host a communitywide garage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parish Hall, 144 Falls County Road 3000.
Booth space is free, and food will be available.
Call 584-5840 for more information.