“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor, room re-creations, personal stories and a chronological account of the Titanic, from construction through to the artifact recovery efforts.
Admission fees are $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-13, $16 for seniors and $6 for members.
For more information, call 710-1110.
Caritas seeks volunteers
Caritas of Waco needs more volunteers to help in its food pantry.
Anyone interested in serving may contact Andrew Bryngelson at 753-4593, ext. 203, or ABryngelson@caritas-waco.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
Michael Parrish, co-author of “Doris Miller,” will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-0072.
Diabetes program
A diabetes self-management program will start Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The workshop will focus on managing blood sugar levels, reading nutrition labels, planning healthy meals, the appropriate use of medications and dealing with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep.
The free six-week program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and does not require a doctor’s order. Contact Joanna Adcock at 292-1857 or joanna.adcock@hot.cog.tx.us.
Waco, Richfield reunion
Waco High School and Richfield High School classes of 1963 will have their 55th reunion Sept. 7-8. Contact Betty Parker Williams at vivbetty@live.com or Betty Barkley Haun at bhaun@grandecom.net for more information and to confirm contact information for yourself or classmates.
Blood drive
Walmart will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 600 N. Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Caroline Conklin at 666-9021.