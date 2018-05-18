Meals on Wheels will have its annual Sunday Brunch fundraiser at noon Sunday.
It will include buffet brunch at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Museum and a silent auction. Tickets are $65 each, and seating is limited.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Director of Development Janet Nors at 752-0316 or at janet@mowwaco.org.
Dog care fair
Girl Scouts of Central Texas will have a dog care fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno St. in Woodway.
The fair will include instruction on how to care for a dog, and a veterinarian, trainer, groomer and animal control officer will give tips and advice.
For more information, call 754-7361.
Blood drives
Medico M.D. will have two blood drives Saturday. The first will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at 1329 S. Valley Mills Drive, on a Carter BloodCare bus. The second will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m at 1925 Park Lake Drive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mia Thomas at 221-0999.
Household waste
The cities of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will have a household waste diversion event from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive.
For more information, call City of Waco Solid Waste Services at 299-261.
Groesbeck Fiddle Fest
The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce will have the 50th annual Fiddle Fest and Southwest Fiddle Championships on Saturday at the Groesbeck Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota St.
The event is free and features bluegrass music and a fiddler’s contest.
For more information, call 729-3894.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have, at a nominal cost. The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly, DVM.