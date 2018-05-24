Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 will have a Sunset Memorial Ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, University Parks Drive and Washington Avenue.
The Vietnam Memorial honors 83 military veterans who were lost in action during the Vietnam War and had ties to the Waco area. Also honored Friday will be Marcy Green-White, a longtime supporter of area veterans.
Guest speakers will include Veterans One Stop Director DeLisa Russell and Vietnam veteran Manny Sustaita.
Rosemound veterans program
MVETS Post No. 19 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, its national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public. The small gym will be set up in a health fair-type setting. A mascot will be in attendance to entertain kids. Free hot dogs will be available while supplies last.
For more information, call 776-6612.
‘James and the Giant Peach’
Christian Youth Theater will present “James and the Giant Peach” through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performance times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The cast includes 41 local youths ages 8-18. Tickets range from $8-12 and are available at cytwaco.org.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Summer day camp
Registration is open for the city of Waco summer day camp programs. Camps will be held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, Dewey Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
Activities include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, swimming trips to Hawaiian Falls water park, weekly field trips and more.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684, 750-8677 or 750-8650.