The McLennan Community College Foundation will be accepting scholarship applications for the 2018-19 academic year from May 1-15 through Foundation’s website: www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships.
This marks the first time students will have a late-spring opportunity to apply for scholarships in the upcoming academic year. The main scholarship application period is October-January.
The scholarship application portal will remain open for two weeks. Scholarship recipients will be notified by mid-June.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu. Previous scholarship winners are not eligible for the late application period.
Kiwanis Seniors
Jessica Foran, case director of the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition, will present the program at this week’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting Wednesday.
Foran will speak on survivor advocacy for Unbound.
Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship, a golf-oriented devotional group, meets Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air.
Eat on your own between 11-12 and program is 12-1. Guest speaker is Larry Smith, retired U.S. park ranger, and his topic is “Our God of the Universe.”
This event is free and open to all.
For more information, contact Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com or 501-984-0606.
NAMI gala
The Waco chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its second annual gala Thursday, featuring keynote speaker Brian Cuban.
Being a member of the famous Cuban family, successful lawyer and bestselling author Brian Cuban is living proof that mental illness does not discriminate. In 2013, Cuban released his book, “Shattered Image: My Triumph Over Body Dysmorphic Disorder,” detailing his experience living with the disorder, as well as eating disorders, and his recovery from addiction.
The gala features live music, a gourmet dinner and a live auction. It takes place from 6-10 p.m. at Hilton Waco hotel downtown.
For more information, contact namiwaco@gmail.com.
Annual plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale is Saturday at the Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Sale hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 399-9204 for more information.