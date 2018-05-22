City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run garbage collection routes, and the landfill and the Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
Monday’s routes will be picked up May 30.
Blood drive
Providence Park will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at 300 W. Highway 6 in the community room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Vicki Rodriguez at 761-8041.
Sherlock Holmes in Clifton
The Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre will present “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” Saturday at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton. The show is Ken Ludwig’s comedic take on the classic mystery tale.
Tickets for a 2 p.m. matinee performance are $10. A dinner theater show at 6:30 p.m. is $40.
For more information, call 675-2278.
Diabetes program
A diabetes self-management program will start Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The workshop will focus on managing blood sugar levels, reading nutrition labels, planning healthy meals and dealing with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep and the appropriate use of medications.
The free six-week program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and does not require a doctor’s order. Contact Joanna Adcock at 292-1857 or joanna.adcock@hot.cog.tx.us.
Parade of Ponds
The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its Annual Parade of Ponds June 2-3 in an effort to support the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Many of the society’s members will open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. Tickets are $5, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information about this year’s pond tours or the society, go to www.hotwgps.com.
Holiday hours
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. The Tribune-Herald will be published on its normal schedule.
Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.