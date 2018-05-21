Waco police will control the intersection of New Road and Franklin Avenue on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to about noon noon, as traffic crews replace the main traffic signal control cabinet.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
Meet your driver
The city of Waco is sponsoring “Meet Your Driver” Tuesday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
The event allows solid waste disposal customers to get to know the driver in their area and ask questions. The event runs 5:30-7 p.m.
Call 299-2612 for more information.
Komen Committee
Susan G. Komen Foundation is hosting a Committee Interest Meeting Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Komen office, 2911 Herring Ave., Ste. 204.
Plans for the upcoming Central Texas Race for the Cure will be discussed. Call 753-3037 to RSVP or for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Karen Keith will speak about exotic animals at the weekly meeting of Kiwanis Seniors of Waco on Wednesday.
The club meets at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Call 399-0072 for more information.
Blood drive
Providence Park is hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, at 300 W. Highway 6 in the community room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Vicki Rodriguez at 761-8041.
‘Baskerville’ in Clifton
Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre presents “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” Saturday at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton.
Tickets are $40 and include dinner. Call 675-2278 for more information.
The show is Ken Ludwig’s comedic take on the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery, performed by Waco Civic Theatre and hosted by Tin Building Theatre.
Diabetes program
A diabetes self-management program begins May 29 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th.
The workshop focuses on managing blood sugar levels, reading nutrition labels, planning health meals and dealing with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep and the appropriate use of medicatons.
The free six-week program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and does not require a doctor’s order. Contact Joanna Adcock at 292-1857 or joanna.adcock@hot.cog.tx.us.