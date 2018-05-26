AMVETS Post No. 19 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
Summer day camp
Registration is open for the city of Waco summer day camp programs. Camps will be held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, Dewey Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
Activities include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, swimming trips to Hawaiian Falls water park, weekly field trips and more.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684, 750-8677 or 750-8650.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:
- The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed. Monday’s trash will be picked up late, on Wednesday.
- The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday and will reopen Tuesday.
- Waco Transit will also be closed in observance for Memorial Day. Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday, as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
- The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday. The zoo also will offer free admission to active duty military members and veterans, and military admission rates to their families.
Richfield class of ’73
The Richfield High School class of 1973 is planning its 45th reunion for August 3-4.
Contact mmcloss123@hotmail.com to confirm contact information for yourself or classmates.
Jack Johnson
The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame are co-sponsoring a presentation, “Jack Johnson: His Early Life, Boxing Career and Recent Pardon,” by Galveston-area historian Sam Collins. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. The event is free and open to the public.