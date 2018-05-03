Waco Walks and Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames will offer the second annual Tornado Walk at 5:30 p.m. May 11, on the 65th anniversary of the 1953 Waco tornado. The tour will start at the Tornado Memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue and retrace the path of the tornado through downtown. It will last about two hours.
Tractor show
China Spring will have a tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the China Spring Tabernacle Civic Center, 127 Ford St.
Awards will be given for the oldest tractor and oldest working tractor. The public will vote for the most popular tractor. There will be table sales and a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the civic center. A food truck and snack bar will also be available. For more information, call 379-4172.
Master Gardeners
The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Vaccination clinic
The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic and Hospital will have a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Speegleville Fire Department at State Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.
Rabies vaccinations will be discounted to $13 with multi-vaccination packages available for dogs and cats. Parvo and feline and canine distemper vaccines will be available at individual or full package rates. Dogs must be leashed or in a cage, and cats must be in a cage or carrier.
Car, bike show
Waco Missions Inc. will host a car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road. Registration for the show will be from 8 to 11 a.m., and the entry fee is $20.
Food will be sold at the event, and Los Roachez will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $6.
For more information, call 717-5314.
Christian Youth Theater
Christian Youth Theater will perform “James and the Giant Peach” May 24-27 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive.
Performance times are 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 24, 6 p.m. May 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 26, and 2 p.m. May 27.
Tickets are available at cytwaco.org. For more information, call 340-0084.