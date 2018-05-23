City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
The Solid Waste offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed . Monday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday, reopening Tuesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed Monday, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled , as will the Silo District Trolley and La Salle-Circle Shuttle.
The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.
McLennan Community College will be closed. Students and others who have completed the application process may continue to register for summer and fall classes through WebAdvisor at mclennan.edu.
Rosemound veterans program
AMVETS Post No. 19 is having a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, its national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public. The small gym will be set up in a health fair-type setting. A mascot will be in attendance to entertain kids. Free hot dogs will be available while supplies last.
For more information, call 776-6612.
‘James and the Giant Peach’
Christian Youth Theater will present “James and the Giant Peach” Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performance times will be 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The cast is composed of 41 local youths ages 8-18. Tickets range from $8-12, available online at cytwaco.org.
For more information, call 340-0084.