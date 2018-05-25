Christian Youth Theater will continue its performances of “James and the Giant Peach” Saturday and Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive.
Tickets range from $8-12.
Performance times are Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at cytwaco.org. For more information, call 340-0084.
Veterans program
AMVETS Post No. 19 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m.
For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, its national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public. The small gym will be set up in a health fair-type setting. A mascot will be in attendance to entertain kids. Free hot dogs will be available while supplies last.
For more information, call 776-6612.
Summer day camp
Registration is open for the city of Waco summer day camp programs. Camps will be held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, Dewey Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
Activities include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, swimming trips to Hawaiian Falls water park, weekly field trips and more.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684, 750-8677 or 750-8650.
Taste of West
The Catholic Daughters of Americas Sacred Heart Court #829 will host the annual Taste of West Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 507 W. Spruce St. in West.
The donation cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children. Take-out will be available. There will be a silent auction during the luncheon. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each or 3 for $5. For more information, call Marcella Sinkule at 709-2343.
Golf tournament
The City of Waco Employee Scholarship Golf Tournament will be at 1 p.m. June 30 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry fee is $275 per four person team or $75 per player. All proceeds benefit the city of Waco employee scholarship fund.
For more information or to enter, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.