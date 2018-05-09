Waco Walks and Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames will offer the second annual Tornado Walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, on the 65th anniversary of the May 11, 1953 Waco tornado.
The tour will start at the Tornado Memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue and retrace the path of the tornado through downtown. It will last about two hours.
Dr Pepper birthday
The second annual Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature carnival-style games in the courtyard and the museum. Birthday cupcakes and soft drinks will be served.
The museum will have a throwback admission price of $2 all day.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will focus on lettering with folded pens, led by Jeanne Dittmann, during its meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 New Road.
Updated instructions for making folded pens will also be provided.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 848-4165.
Blood drive
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Bosqueville Independent School District, 7636 Rock Creek Road.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767.
Food drive
As part of the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will be joining forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers for a food drive Saturday.
In the Waco-McLennan County area, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help residents served by Caritas of Waco, the Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
Households are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in bags and leave them next to their mailbox before their regular mail delivery time Saturday. Letter carriers will collect donations as they deliver the mail.
For more information, call Jerrod Perry of the United States Postal Service at 709-1094.
Spirit Bells concert
The Spirit Bells of McGregor Handbell Choir will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday in the First United Methodist Church of McGregor’s Fellowship Hall, 500 S. Madison Ave. The musical selections will range from religious to classical and rock.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.