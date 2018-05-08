Oglesby will have its inaugural Antique Farm Equipment Show from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature farm equipment displays, grain threshing equipment demonstrations and antique tractor rides starting at 10 a.m. and a garage sale at the community center, 118 Main St.
Food and drink will be available, as well as train rides for kids.
Oglesby will also have its citywide cleanup, with dumpsters available at the sewer treatment plant for use by Oglesby residents only.
For more information on the antique show, call 486-2366. For information on the citywide cleanup, call 723-7481.
Food drive
As part of the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will be joining forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers for a food drive Saturday.
In the Waco-McLennan County area, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help residents served by Caritas of Waco, the Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
Households are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in bags and leave them next to their mailbox before their regular mail delivery time Saturday. Letter carriers will collect donations as they deliver the mail.
For more information, call Jerrod Perry of the United States Postal Service at 709-1094.
Parkinson’s program
Dr. Michael J. Soileau, from Texas Movement Disorder Specialists, will present a “Let’s Talk Parkinson’s” program at 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Soileau, a neurologist and movement disorder specialist, will share information on medications, treatment and best practices for Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson’s support group invites all interested to attend.
For more information, call 776-8778.
Newcomers club
Newcomers & Neighbors will have its monthly lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 16 at Ridgewood County Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
The fee for lunch is $20. All women of McLennan County are welcome.
For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 by Thursday.
Archeological Society
The Central Texas Archeological Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum.
The meeting is open to the public.