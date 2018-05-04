The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A variety of plans grown by local master gardeners, including perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, hummingbird plans, succulents and cacti will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Vaccination clinic
The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic and Hospital will have a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Speegleville Fire Department at State Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.
Rabies vaccinations will be discounted to $13 with multi-vaccination packages available for dogs and cats. Parvo and feline and canine distemper vaccines will be available at individual or full package rates. Dogs must be leashed or in a cage, and cats must be in a cage or carrier. For more information, call Robert Barkley at 776-5073.
Downtown tour
Act Locally Waco will host a 1.5-mile Waco Downtown History walking tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market in the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot, Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
The tour will last about 2½ hours and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Crime Stoppers 5K
Centex Crime Stoppers and the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System will have a 5K and 10K run at 8 a.m. May 19 in Raby Park, Eighth and Bridge streets, in Gatesville.
The chip-timed race will feature multiple age groups, with all proceeds benefiting Centex Crime Stoppers. For more information, call 499-9102.
Women’s Ride Day
There will be 10-, 20- and 30-mile group bike rides on roads and trails for Women’s Ride Day from 2 to 5 p.m. May 20, starting from Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park.
Snacks and a social follow the rides, which are free. For more information, call 405-2518.
Memorial Day
The Tribune-Herald will not publish May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. Our offices will be closed. Normal publication and office hours resume May 29.