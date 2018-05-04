The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

A variety of plans grown by local master gardeners, including perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, hummingbird plans, succulents and cacti will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 399-9204.

Vaccination clinic

The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic and Hospital will have a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Speegleville Fire Department at State Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.

Rabies vaccinations will be discounted to $13 with multi-vaccination packages available for dogs and cats. Parvo and feline and canine distemper vaccines will be available at individual or full package rates. Dogs must be leashed or in a cage, and cats must be in a cage or carrier. For more information, call Robert Barkley at 776-5073.

Downtown tour

Act Locally Waco will host a 1.5-mile Waco Downtown History walking tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market in the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot, Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.

The tour will last about 2½ hours and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.

Crime Stoppers 5K

Centex Crime Stoppers and the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System will have a 5K and 10K run at 8 a.m. May 19 in Raby Park, Eighth and Bridge streets, in Gatesville.

The chip-timed race will feature multiple age groups, with all proceeds benefiting Centex Crime Stoppers. For more information, call 499-9102.

Women’s Ride Day

There will be 10-, 20- and 30-mile group bike rides on roads and trails for Women’s Ride Day from 2 to 5 p.m. May 20, starting from Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park.

Snacks and a social follow the rides, which are free. For more information, call 405-2518.

Memorial Day

The Tribune-Herald will not publish May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. Our offices will be closed. Normal publication and office hours resume May 29.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax to 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Recommended for you