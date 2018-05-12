The cities of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will have a household waste diversion event from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. Residents from the four cities only may bring household batteries, fluorescent bulbs, oil, paint and antifreeze. Unwanted household electronics and up to 10 tires, off the rims, may also be brought for recycling.
For more information, call City of Waco Solid Waste Services at 299-261.
Zoo Mother’s Day
The Cameron Park Zoo will offer free admission Sunday to mothers accompanied by children and grandmothers accompanied by grandchildren as part of its Mother’s Day activities.
The zoo also will give free carnations to the first 100 mothers and grandmothers attending Sunday.
CYT performances
Christian Youth Theater will present “James and the Giant Peach” May 24-27 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performance times will be 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 24, 6 p.m May 25, 2 and 6 p.m. May 26, and 2 p.m. May 27.
Tickets range from $8-12.
The cast is comprised of 41 local youth, ages 8-18. Tickets are available at cytwaco.org. For more information, call 340-0084.
Friends of Peace
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “The Marshall Islands: On the Front Line of Climate Change” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film details the effects of sea level rise, which could produce a large release of radioactivity from a nuclear test containment dome on the islands.
The event is free, and a pizza and salad buffet will be served.
Diabetes program
A diabetes self-management program will start May 29 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The workshop focuses on managing blood sugar levels, reading nutrition labels, planning healthy meals and dealing with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep and the appropriate use of medications.
The free six-week program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and does not require a doctor’s order. Contact Joanna Adcock at 292-1857 or joanna.adcock@hot.cog.tx.us.
Mart Masonic Lodge
Mart Masonic Lodge No. 636 and Mart Eastern Star Chapter No. 109 will host a joint open house from 2 to 4 p.m. May 20 at the lodge, 101 N. Commerce St.
The lodge has recently acquired new chairs for the lodge room, and the Eastern Star Chapter has acquired all 81 pictures of their Past Matrons from 1890 to 2017.
The lodge is wheelchair accessible. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.