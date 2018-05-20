Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre will present “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” on Saturday at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton. The show is Ken Ludwig’s comedic take on the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery.
Tickets are $40 and include dinner. For more information, call 675-2278.
Genealogy program
Local genealogist Robert Denton will give a talk at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room on proven tips and tricks for researching family history. It is open to the public.
Waco Rotary Club
Waco Rotary Club will review its Challenge Competition during its meeting at noon Monday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
NAACP meeting
The NAACP will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Museum.
It will feature NAACP’s Scholarship Awards Night. The winners of the Robert Gilbert and Mae Jackson Scholarships will be announced, and other students will be celebrated as well.
Refreshments will be provided.
Komen Committee
Susan G. Komen will have a committee interest meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Komen office, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 204.
Plans for the upcoming Central Texas Race for the Cure will be discussed. For more information or to RSVP, call 753-3037.
Meet Your Driver
The city of Waco will have a Meet Your Driver event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
The event is designed to allow solid waste disposal customers to get to know the driver in their area and ask questions.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Blood drive
Providence Park will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, at 300 W. Highway 6 in the community room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Vicki Rodriguez at 761-8041.
Correction
A previous Briefly item incorrectly stated the Tribune-Herald would not publish on Memorial Day.
The Tribune-Herald will publish as usual, but offices will be closed May 28 in observance of the holiday.