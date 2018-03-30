The Waco Coin Club’s 38th Annual Coin Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Admission is $2 for adults and free for children.
Collectors and dealers from across the region will be on hand selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
Easter egg hunt
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2 Ritchie Road.
The event includes a free hot dog lunch. For more information, call 772-4225.
Navy Week
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will celebrate Navy Week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The VA center will have food, games, a photo booth and a petting zoo with the Navy’s mascot. The U.S. Navy Band’s woodwind quintet will perform at 4 p.m., and its brass band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
The activities will be in the Inner Circle area and in Stracke Auditorium, Building 6. For more information, call 743-1430.
McLennan Opera
McLennan Opera will present “La Fille du Regiment” at 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 7 at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets are $12 each and $10 for seniors and students.
Call McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.
Pancake breakfast
The Robinson Area Lions Club will host a free pancake appreciation breakfast for all Robinson veterans and a spouse or guest from 8 to 10 a.m. April 14 at the Peplow Park pavilion in Robinson.
For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders 881-1821.
McGregor plant sale
The McGregor Garden Club will have its annual plant sale starting at 9 a.m. April 21 at the City of McGregor Annex’s covered parking facility, 416 W. Second St.
The sale will run until all plants are sold. For more information, call 715-6562.