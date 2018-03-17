The city is forming a new Junior Ranger Program in Cameron Park this spring.
The program is open to ages 5 and up and will start Tuesday. Participants will take part in weekly programs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be two, five-week sessions held this spring.
Programs will cover a variety of topics, including wild flowers identification, native plant identification, fossils, cliff safety and geocaching. The program will conclude with a service project and presentation of honorary junior ranger badges. Participants who complete three classes plus the service project will receive a badge.
The Junior Ranger Program is free, and participants will meet at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive, and must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 750-8057 or email kimj@wacotx.gov.
Blood drive
St. Jerome Catholic Church in Woodway is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Chapel Road in Jordan Hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call B.J. Todaro at 855-4400.
Quilters’ Guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Brenda Jeschke will present a program titled “Tips and Techniques.” A “Meet For The Technique” session will start at 5:30 p.m.
History of Dr Pepper
Genealogist Mildred Walker will present the history of Dr Pepper during an event from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants should bring their own lunch. Dr Pepper will be provided.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Free Enterprise Forum
P.J. Hill, emeritus professor of economics at Wheaton College, will be the featured speaker at the Free Enterprise Forum at 4 p.m. Thursday at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St.
Hill will give a talk titled “Saving the Environment Through Prices and Property Rights.” The event is free and open the public. For more information, call 710-1694.