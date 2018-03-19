The city is forming a new Junior Ranger Program in Cameron Park this spring.
The program is open to ages 5 and up and will start Tuesday. Participants will take part in weekly programs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be two, five-week sessions held this spring.
Programs will cover a variety of topics, including wild flowers identification, native plant identification, fossils, cliff safety and geocaching. The program will conclude with a service project and presentation of honorary junior ranger badges. Participants who complete three classes plus the service project will receive a badge.
The Junior Ranger Program is free, and participants will meet at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive, and must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 750-8057 or email kimj@wacotx.gov.
Medicare program
The Area Agency on Aging will host a Medicare program from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at its offices, 1514 S. New Road.
New Medicare cards will be arriving in April, and participants will learn about the changes included with the cards.
Call 292-1843 for more information.
Toastmasters
The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road.
Luncheon series
Sherry Williams, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, will give a talk titled “What Can the Health Department Do for You?” during a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday hosted by Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
The church’s program is open to the public, but seating is limited. RSVP to the church office at 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
‘Chew on This’
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Area Agency on Aging will host a “Chew on This” informational luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
The event is a free opportunity to learn practical tips to manage health and improve well-being. Pre-register by calling 750-5435.