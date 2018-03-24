Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 27th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 West Waco Drive.
The camps run June 4 to June 24 or July 1, according to each camper’s participation in the musicals “Cinderella” or “Oklahoma,” which will be determined by auditions and will be performed at the close of the camp. The camps are open to youth in grades 1-12 and feature instruction in acting, movement, music and art.
For more information, visit wacochildrens theatre.org or call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
East Crawford water
East Crawford WSC customers are asked to stop all outside watering except for livestock over the next month.
A contractor will be repairing, sandblasting and painting the storage tank and pressure tank at Plant 2 on Stevens Lane, meaning Plant 1 will be supplying water for the whole system. Work on Plant 1 will start when work on Plant 2 is done.
Call Don Brandon at 723-1834 with any questions.
Corvette Club
The Cen-Tex Corvette Club will have its 50th reunion from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The reunion will be a come-and-go event in the party room at Poppa Rollo’s. For more information, call Jerome Carter at 722-5763.
Genealogy program
Genealogist Patti Huff Smith will present a program titled “Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Didn’t Tell You.” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room.
Using DNA test results, she will explain how to discover new family connections.
The event is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
MCC Career Fair
McLennan Community College will have its sixth annual Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St. The event is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships and long-term employment at Waco-area companies. The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their résumés.
For more information, contact the University Center at 299-8882.