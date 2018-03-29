The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is celebrating Navy Week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The VA center will have food, games, a photo booth and a petting zoo with the Navy’s mascot. The U.S. Navy Band’s woodwind quintet will perform at 4 p.m., and its brass band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
The activities will be in the Inner Circle area and in Stracke Auditorium, Building 6. For more information, call 743-1430.
Donations sought
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 28 at 4323 W. Waco Drive.
The sale will be held May 4-6. For more information, call 753-5166.
Baylor closed
For the Easter holiday, Baylor University will not hold classes and will close administrative offices Friday through Monday. Other Baylor facilities will have modified hours. All residence halls will be open during the holiday.
Blue Angels in town
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform in the Heart of Texas Airshow on April 7 and 8. It will be the group’s first performance in Waco in more than 30 years.
For tickets and more information visit www.heartoftexasairshow.com.
YMCA seminar
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., in conjunction with the Waco NAACP, will host a “Because We Care…” seminar at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Doris Miller YMCA.
The seminar will inform community members about living wills, deeds, property taxes, affidavits of heirship and preneed funeral arrangements.
The event is free and open to the public. Dinner will be served. For more information, call 716-4641.
MDA golf scramble
The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 404 will have an 18-hole golf scramble April 15 at Lake Waco Golf Club to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Entry is $85 per player or $300 per team. For more information, call the NALC branch at 424-6400 .
