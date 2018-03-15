Altrusa of Waco will host “Laughs, Lies and Tall Tales — A Storytelling Event and Luncheon,” featuring Donna Ingham, a storyteller, humorist, folklorist and three-time winner of the Texas State Liar’s contest. Ingham will be joined by Vivian Rutherford of the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild.
The event will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 715-4302.
Salute to Bach
The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is honoring the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach with a special event open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
Bach was born on March 21, 1685, and the program will include Bach’s well-known compositions and arrangements utilizing a variety of instruments, including organ, piano, cello, violin, oboe and voice.
Feast of Caring
The annual Caritas Feast of Caring will start at 6 p.m. April 3 at the Waco Convention Center and include a communitywide Soup Cook Off, silent auction and audible auction.
Tickets are $35. For more information, call 753-4593.
History of Dr Pepper
Genealogist Mildred Walker will present the history of Dr Pepper during an event from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants should bring their own lunch. Dr Pepper will be provided.
For more information, call 750-5945.
‘Diary of Anne Frank’
Woodway Church of Christ will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. March 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. March 31 at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive.
All proceeds go to Here’s Life orphanages in Nairobi, Kenya.
Tickets are $10. For tickets, call Angela at 217-5656.
Miniature golf
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having a miniature golf tournament April 14 at Waco Lions Park. The event will featuring food, fun, prizes and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the club’s Project for Charity and Waco Lions Park. The entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Tee time is 6 p.m. with on-site registration at 5 p.m. For more information, call 776-5341.