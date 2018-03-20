The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance will host the 10th annual Freedom Ball from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event honors past and present military personnel and Gold Star families.
Tickets include dinner, dancing, and audible and silent auctions. Prices are $100 per person or $50 for veterans and active-duty military. Tables of eight cost $750. To buy tickets, visit freedomballwaco.com.
For more information, call Autumn Outlaw at 757-5603.
Line Dance Family Night
The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have a Line Dance Family Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Y, 1020 Elm Ave. The event is open to all interested in line dancing.
Dances will include the Electric Slide, Casper Slide, Chicago Slide, Cupid Shuffle, Zydeco Bounce, Wang Wit It, Wedding Line Dance and more.
Donations accepted for admission for ages 5 and up. Call 752-1605 for more information.
‘Chew on This’
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Area Agency on Aging will host a “Chew on This” informational luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
The event is a free opportunity to learn practical tips to manage health and improve well-being. Pre-register by calling 750-5435.
Christian writers
Leslie Wilson will give tips on how to polish and edit writing during the Christian Writers Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive.
It is free and open to the public.
Sunrise service
The China Spring Cemetery and China Spring United Methodist Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. April 1 at the cemetery.
Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. No seating will be provided. Everyone is welcome.