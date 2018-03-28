Woodway Church of Christ will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive.
All proceeds go to Here’s Life orphanages in Nairobi, Kenya. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call Angela at 217-5656.
Not under the bridge
Church Under the Bridge will meet will meet at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope for worship, baptisms in the Middle Bosque River and a meal.
Anyone who wants a ride should meet at 9:30 a.m. under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth and Fifth streets.
Waco Coin Show
The Waco Coin Club’s 38th Annual Coin Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Admission is $2 for adults and free for children.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
MCC closed
McLennan Community College will be closed Friday and Saturday for a spring holiday. Classes will resume Monday. Tarleton State University-Waco classes will not be held, but administrative offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Texas Tech University-Waco will hold classes as scheduled, but administrative offices will be closed.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Easter egg hunt
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The hunt takes place at 2 Ritchie Road and includes a free hot dog lunch. For more information, call 772-4225.
Fish fry Friday
St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St., will have a Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Cost is $10.
Sunrise service
The China Spring Cemetery and China Spring United Methodist Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday at the cemetery.
Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. No seating will be provided. Everyone is welcome.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its Free Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, by appointment, at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Call 733-2828 for more information.